Garda appeal after several car thefts in Clare

Gardaí have launched investigations into the theft of a number of vehicles in the county in the past week.

Issuing an appeal to the public for information about the thefts, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks outlined the details of the recent thefts.

“Overnight on Wednesday night, 6th September a 132 Silver Kia Sportage was stolen from outside a house in Kyle Broadford.

Between 10 p.m. on Thursday night last 7th September and Friday morning a 211 D black Skoda Kodiaq jeep was parked outside a house in Lack West, Cooraclare was stolen.

A 181 CE black Volvo 90 Series saloon was stolen from the driveway of a house in the Cul Daire estate in Lissycasey. A 162 CE grey Nissan Qashqai was stolen from the rear of a house in Kilfearagh, Kilkee.

Sgt Brooks said: “We want to advise people to physically check that your vehicles are secure when parked outside your home and check your doors and windows are closed and locked too before going to bed at night.

If anyone has any information in relation to any of these incidents or if anyone saw anything suspicious or has dash cam footage we would ask them to contact their local Garda Station, any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”