Gardaí investigate serious assault in Ennistymon

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault which took place in Ennistymon on Sunday night.

A video later appeared on social media and circulated on private messaging platforms, showing a man on the ground with what appeared to be a serious head injury.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to the scene Glen North on the outskirts of the North Clare town.

The man was taken to University Hospital Limerick in a serious condition. The man remains in hospital in what’s being described as a ‘stable condition.’

It’s understood that Gardaí, including members of the regional Armed Support Unit returned to the scene on Monday evening but it’s not clear it was in connection with Sunday’s assault.

Gardaí have confirmed that an investigation is now underway and that an incident room has been set up at Ennis Garda Station.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact 065 68 48 100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.