Gardaí investigate West Clare burglary and assault

Gardaí are investigating a serious incident that occurred at a private residence in West Clare last Wednesday.

Outlining the cirumstances of the incident, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Gardaí at Kilrush Garda Station are investigating a burglary and assault which occurred at 3.45 a.m. on Wednesday, 30th August.”

Sgt Brooks added: “The owner of a house in Kinlea, Knockalough, Kilmihil woke to the sound of a car entering his driveway. He got up and went to the back door, when he opened the door he received a punch from a male who demanded money from him. This male took a small sum of money from the owner’s wallet. There were another two males standing outside in his yard. These males also stole a Husqavarna chainsaw from a shed at the rear of the house. The three males then left in a white van.”

- Advertisement -

If anyone has any information in relation to any of this incident or saw anything suspicious we would ask them to can contact Kilrush station on (065) 9080550; the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.