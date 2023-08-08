Gardaí seek witnesses to serious assault

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a serious assault that occurred in Ennis town centre in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

A man sustained serious injuries following an alleged incident involving a female.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Last Thursday the 3rd August between ten to one in the morning and twenty past one a serious assault occurred on O’Connell Street, Ennis. A female wearing pink clothing assaulted a male wearing navy clothing and red runners. The male received serious injuries as a result of this assault.”

“We are appealing to anyone who was on O’Connell Street at this time and witnessed this assault and anyone who may have camera or dash cam footage to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100,” Sgt Brooks added.

Meanwhile, on the 31st July just after 12 midnight, a driver was sitting in his car in Abbey Street Car Park when a male kicked his door. The driver got out to speak to this male and received a punch to his face. As a result the driver received serious injuries to his eye.

On the 4th August a 40 year old male was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Ennis Garda Station. Later on the same day he was charged with an offence contrary to Section 3 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 and brought in custody before a special sitting of Ennis District Court where bail was objected to and he was remanded in custody.