Local support for campaign to end gender-based violence

Clare County Council is joining with Ennis & District Soroptimists to highlight a United Nations campaign to end violence against women and girls.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual campaign that launches on 25th November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10th December, Human Rights Day.

The Ennis & District Soroptimists Club, which has members from throughout County Clare, will be taking action and encouraging everyone to ‘Orange the World’ in an effort to raise awareness of the campaign.

An information table will be on display in the foyer of Áras Contae an Chláir for the duration of the UN campaign, featuring information cards with details of the supports available to women subjected to abuse, as well as symbolic orange high heel shoes.

The colour orange symbolises a brighter future, free from violence. It also serves as a means of demonstrating solidarity in eliminating all forms of violence. A shoe has been chosen as it is something most women identify with, however it symbolises oppression and control. The idea of doing something in high heels is a near-universally understood shorthand that a woman faces additional gender challenges.

Cllr Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, commented, “Clare County Council is joining with Ennis & District Soroptimists to raise awareness of the issue of gender-based violence and highlight the levels and forms of abuse experienced by women and children in homes and relationships across Ireland. We want to live in a world of equality and safety for all, free from violence against women.”

Gwen Murray Flynn, President, Ennis & District Soroptimists Club, commented, “In Ireland, violence against women is a significant issue that has worsened since the Covid-19 pandemic. Since 1996, when Women’s Aid Ireland began recording the violent deaths of women in Ireland, 263 murders have occurred.”

A Soroptimist for 17 years, Cllr Clare Colleran Molloy, Clare County Council, said, “These 263 female murders is an outrage, and reflects an upward trend as the figure reported in 2022 was 244 women. It is an unconscionable and tragic loss of life resulting in utter trauma for those left behind. 263 women silenced through violence, their promise and potential robbed of them and their loved ones.”

Gwen Murray Flynn added, “As a women’s organisation that seeks to empower, enable, and educate, we must bring these issues to the fore to enable women and girls to live safely within their communities. Soroptimists throughout Ireland will be working with their local communities to highlight the UN Orange the World campaign. To this end, Soroptimists will be placing orange high heel shoes in windows of shops and businesses for the campaign’s duration with the simple message to women – you are not alone. We have also created posters and information cards with the same message, highlighting the Women’s Aid 24-hour National Freephone Helpline (1800 341 900) to enable women to gain help and support as needed.”