Man due in court following arrest yesterday

Update

Friday, 7.45am – Gardaí have confirmed that the man arrested in connection with this investigation has now been charged and is expected to appear in court this morning, Friday 17th November, 2023.

The man in his 40s was detained on Thursday in Limerick and taken to a Garda station in Clare for questioning.

It’s understood the investigation relates to claims on social media platforms and in a newspaper report – understood to be inaccurate – and allegedly threatening to cause harm to a person or persons.

Earlier: Gardaí in Clare have arrested a man in his 40s in connection with allegations made in the mainstream media and on social media platforms recently.

The allegations are understood to have been circulating for several weeks and are believed to be unfounded. Serious claims have been made and are understood to affect a number of individuals.

Gardaí have now confirmed: “Earlier this afternoon, Gardaí in Clare arrested a man aged in his 40s for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997. The man is currently detained at a Garda Station in Clare.”