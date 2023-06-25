Man injured in Clarecastle shooting incident

A man is recovering in hospital following a shooting incident in Co Clare on last evening.

The man is understood to have been one of two standing outside a house at Church Drive in Clarecastle when at least one shot was discharged from a passing car.

A video of the alleged incident has been shared on social media showing two masked men driving past the property at around 6.30pm. The front seat passenger appears to point a firearm out of the window. There was no sound with the video so it’s not clear how many shots were discharged. Another person in the rear of the vehicle videoed the incident.

- Advertisement -

Two men could be seen in the front garden area of the house and both threw what looked like a pitchfork and another object at the vehicle as it sped off. One of the two men was injured in the incident. He was later transported to hospital for treatment.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a firearm was discharged in Clarecastle, Co. Clare yesterday evening, 24th June 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm.

A man (40s) was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening. Investigations are ongoing. There are no arrests at this time.”

The spokesperson added: “Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”