Drugs seized at Shannon Airport

Revenue officers at Shannon Airport have intercepted and seized 4kgs of herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport.

The discovery was made with the assistance of Customs detector dog Harley.

The illegal drugs, with an estimated value of €80,000, were discovered in two separate parcels originating from the United States and were destined for an address in Tipperary.

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information about smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.

This seizure is the latest in a series of such detections at Shannon Airport under the ongoing Revenue operation.