Clare students reminded to enter the 2024 BTYSTE

Almost two thirds of secondary school students in Ireland (64%) do not believe the public celebrate the nation’s achievements in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) enough.

That’s according to a study of 500 secondary school students1 in Ireland, conducted by BT Ireland to examine their attitudes towards STEM.

BT Ireland is announcing the findings of the research today with just days left for Clare students to enter the 2024 Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition before the deadline on Monday, October 02, 2023 at 5pm.

People from Ireland have changed the world with their inventions be that the submarine, the binaural stethoscope, or the hypodermic needle. The BTYSTE provides a platform for students to become Ireland’s next generation of inventors, researchers and game-changers developing ideas that will contribute positively to society.

There are over 200 prizes to be won and a prize fund of €50,000 for BTYSTE 2024, which includes the overall award worth €7,500. Taking place from January 10 to 13, 2024, the winners of the BT Young Scientist & Technologist of the Year Award 2024 will go on to represent Ireland at the prestigious European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS). Ireland has a strong record of taking home the prize for first place at the EUCYS, with 17 wins over the past 34 years.

The prizes are awarded across the five categories of Technology, Social and Behavioural Science, Biological and Ecological Science, Chemical, Physical, and Mathematical Science, as well as in a brand-new category being introduced for the 60th BTYSTE, Health and Wellbeing. The BTYSTE’s Health and Wellbeing category aims to promote research and innovation in areas related to human health, medical advancements, nutrition, exercise, and overall wellbeing.

Applications are open to students aged 12-19 years, and all they need to do to enter and follow in the footsteps of the many people in Ireland who have produced remarkable innovations in STEM, is fill out an online application form and submit a one-page proposal outlining their idea – it’s that simple! Qualified entries will be announced at the end of October and will be showcased at BTYSTE 2024 in January.

Speaking ahead of the BTYSTE 2024 deadline, Mari Cahalane, head of the BTYSTE at BT Ireland said, “Secondary school students who have participated in the BTYSTE have generated very innovative ideas and after their experience at the exhibition, they have gone on to have successful careers in a range of different fields. The exhibition is a great way for anyone who is interested in learning or gaining more exposure to STEM to do so, and we’re encouraging students to not miss out on being a part of history as we celebrate 60 years of the BTYSTE in 2024.”

For more information on the BTYSTE 2024, visit www.btyoungscientist.com.