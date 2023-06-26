Graduate awards at Community Training Centre

There was great excitement this week when the Community Training Centre at Clare Youth Service celebrated the graduation of 50 young people with major and minor national qualifications.

This is the largest ever graduate group and reflects the increasing choice of education and career pathways available to young people in the county.

The awards included Leaving Cert Applied, Moving On – Pathways to Progression Programme, QQI Level 3 Employability Skills and QQI Level 4 Creative Media Technology.

Most of the recipients came to the Community Training Centre (CTC) to pursue a second chance at achieving an academic qualification and the high number of awards has demonstrated the success of this option.

Mayor of the Ennis Municipal District and member of the Limerick and Clare Education & Training Board (LCETB), Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy was on hand to present the awards to the young people.

She highlighted the contribution of CTC to the local community and the value of the service in Ennis as part of the multiple pathways now available to young people.

Further Education and Training Manager with the LCETB, Sean O’Carroll congratulated the young people and their families on their great achievements and encouraged them to continue to avail of the many opportunities available within Further Education and Training.

“LCETB is delighted to work in partnership with Clare Youth Service to deliver a high-quality training and education programme. The commitment of the CTC team has ensured that each young person is supported to achieve their individual learning and progression goals.”

CTC Manager, Edel McDonough acknowledged the hard work of the CTC team in creating a safe and nurturing environment for young people to grow and she had a farewell message for each of them,

“As you leave us and move to the next stage of your journey, we would like to assure you that our doors will remain open to you if you ever need advice, support or just a chat”.

At the graduation ceremony, many recipients shared their story of learning in the Community Training Centre. They spoke of the dignity and respect with which they were treated. One commented,

“I feel more sure about my future because of what I’ve learnt. We’ve all enjoyed the experience here with the Leaving Cert Applied and now it’s time to fly!”

The Community Training Centre at Clare Youth Service is currently enrolling new participants for the coming autumn.

The courses are supported by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board and co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Social Fund and the Youth Employment Initiative as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning.

If you are between 16 and 21 years and interested in achieving certification in a supported environment, contact Edel McDonough, CTC Manager at 065 6845359 for further information.