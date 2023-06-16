Minister Harris visits new TUS Coonagh Campus

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris has visited the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) Limerick Coonagh Engineering Campus for a site tour.

The fit-out of this new state-of-the-art campus will transform the former Coonagh Cross Shopping Centre into a modern industry-relevant engineering, technology, teaching and learning facility. It will become the primary base for up to 800 engineering students and apprentices.

The increased space will provide them with new workshops, laboratories and research facilities. It will also provide space for manufacturing engineering, other engineering activities and apprenticeship programmes.

- Advertisement -

Minister Harris said:“I am delighted to see the progress being made here at the new TUS engineering campus in Coonagh. When completed this state-of-the-art facility will be the seventh TUS campus to come online and will take centre stage in growing engineering education and research here in Limerick and indeed the mid-west.

“It will also be a focus point for apprentice training in the region. We need to get the word out there that an apprenticeship is third level education, it is a way of getting a well-paid job and is a way to meet the challenges we face.

“This project plays a major role in addressing the increasing demand for skilled graduates across the region and nationally.”

Minister of State for Skill and Further Education Niall Collins said: “I am delighted to see progress being made on the new TUS Coonagh campus and that they’ll welcome students in January 2024.

“TUS students and apprentices will have access to this state-of-the-art engineering facility with technical workshops, teaching spaces and soft skill spaces. This puts the Coonagh campus on track to becoming a centre of excellence in manufacturing and engineering.”

Work is continuing on the Coonagh campus with a substantial amount due to be completed by the end of the year. Students are expected to walk through the doors of the new campus in January 2024.

Professor Vincent Cunnane, TUS President said: “We are delighted to have a clear opening date for the Coonagh Engineering Campus and look forward to welcoming students and apprentices on campus.

“Students applying to TUS this year, our 2024 apprentices, as well as our current students, will be on site for the second semester next year.

“This state-of-the-art campus will play a significant role in responding to regional and national demand for skilled, work ready, engineering graduates and apprentices who will benefit from high quality training and education, research and support in a dynamic, progressive and inclusive environment.”