€21m to enhance local authority fire services nationally

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, has today announced funding of €20.8 million for the provision of 40 new ‘Class B’ fire appliances, which will be allocated across the country’s 27 Local Authority Fire and Rescue Services.

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service will receive one of the new appliances.

‘Class B’ fire appliances are the first appliances mobilised to all incidents. They generally carry 1,800 litres of water, have a main pump built in and carry equipment including a selection of hoses, ladders, breathing apparatus equipment, hydraulic cutting equipment, chimney fire equipment and first aid equipment.

A new Joint Procurement Framework agreement with the Office of Government Procurement (OFP) has been established for the supply of the appliances.

Outlining the details Minister O’Brien said, “in order to maintain a reliable frontline response fleet in optimal condition, a total of €20.8 million will be allocated for new ‘Class B’ fire appliances which will be allocated in three tranches from 2023 to 2025.

Speaking about the Fire services, Minister O’Brien said, “I have a longstanding admiration and respect for the work of the fire services. Our firefighters are dedicated and committed people that protect lives, communities, property and local infrastructure from fire and other emergency situations. The allocation of these 40 new appliances is a clear demonstration of the Government’s support for local authority Fire and Rescue services and its commitment to strengthening emergency response capacities.”

Speaking about the new arrangement, Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement and eGovernment, Ossian Smyth TD, said, “this new Joint Procurement Framework Agreement is an excellent example of collaboration between Government bodies, and I am really pleased to see such a positive, practical solution from partnership working.”

This news comes following the conclusion of Fire Safety Week, which this year ran from the 9th to 15th of October. During Fire Safety Week, community groups were asked to check in with vulnerable neighbours, family and friends in their communities. A working smoke alarm is the first line of defence should a fire break out at home and an additional €100,000 has been invested this year, through the expanded Community Smoke Alarm Scheme from local Fire Authorities, to provide specially adapted smoke alarms for more vulnerable members of our society.