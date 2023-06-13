Firefighter strike sees Clare stations close

Retained Firefighter employed by local authorities and who are members of SIPTU, will begin coordinated strike action today which will result in up to 50% of fire stations in the service closing in a dispute concerning a staff crisis which threatens this vital community resource.

It’s expected that three of Clare’s seven stations will remained closed on June 13th and 14th while the other four will continue to respond to calls. It’s understood that Ennis, Killaloe and Kilrush stations will close for a forty eight hour period.

Many firefighters are unable to take their leave entitlements due to staff shortages while they have also seen their incomes drastically reduced due to reductions in call outs over the last number of years as well as other restrictions imposed by the Fire Service.

- Advertisement -

SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division Organiser, Karan O Loughlin, said: “Our members have warned for some time that this strike action will result in very serious disruption to services. However, they have been left with no option but to commence it as the very future of the service is in doubt if the current crisis in recruitment and retention of firefighters is not resolved.”

She added: “SIPTU representatives today received a phone call from representatives of the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien. In this call the Minister’s representatives expressed concern over the possible impact of the dispute on emergency services. They also informed the union that the Minister will deliver ‘a positive statement’ in relation to the dispute in a Dáil debate on the matter tomorrow.”

She added: “Our members will evaluate this statement after it is delivered but have no option but to proceed with their strike action as planned tomorrow morning.”

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Brendan O’Brien, said: “Retained Firefighters are striking to ensure that a government report on the future of the service is implemented in full in order to resolve the recruitment and retention crisis that threatens to collapse this essential community resource.

“SIPTU members in the Retained Fire Service are serious and will escalate their industrial action to a full all out strike on 20th June if the measures that are necessary to safeguard the future operation of this vital resource are not implemented.”

He added: “As always, SIPTU representatives are available to engage in meaningful dialogue on the outstanding issues with the employers of our members at all times.”

The Retained Fire Service is a 2,000 strong part-time workforce which provides fire and first responder emergency services across the country.