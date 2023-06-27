Locals praised for helping save man from house fire

An elderly man is recovering in hospital after he was rescued from a house fire in Ennis last night.

The alarm was raised at around 7.00pm when neighbours noticed smoke coming the house at Linnane’s Terrace on the Kilrush Road close to the town centre.

They immediately contacted the emergency services and went to the house and started banging on the doors and windows in an effort to alert the man.

Gardaí and two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident. The National Ambulance Service was also alerted however no resource was available locally at the time.

On arrival at the scene, Gardaí and firefighters gained access to the house and quickly located the elderly male in a semi-conscious state. The man was taken from the house by fire service personnel who immediately administered medical assistance and remained with the man until ambulance paramedics arrived.

The first National Ambulance Service resource arrived at the scene at 7.55pm followed soon afterwards by the first of two ambulances. The man was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.

Gardaí have praised the injured man’s neighbours for their quick response.

“Only for the swift actions of the Ryan family there could have been a fatal outcome but it was prevented by their actions. We want to extend our thanks to all of the Ryan family,” a Garda spokesperson said.