Man hospitalised, second injured in Ennis incident

One man is recovering in hospital while a second was also injured in an assault incident in Ennis town centre on Friday evening.

It’s reported that two men (aged in their 40s and 20s) were injured during the course of the incident in the O’Connell Street area of the town shortly before 5:30pm yesterday.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident and a man in his 40s was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The second man was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalisation.

Garda enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred on the evening of Friday 28th July 2023 in Ennis, County Clare.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”