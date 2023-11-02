Man treated in hospital after apartment fire

One man is being treated in hospital for the effects of smoke following a fire in an apartment in Ennis this morning.

Shortly after 10.30am, emergency services were alerted to a fire in an upper floor apartment at the top of Parnell Street in the town centre.

Units of the Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident along with Gardaí. The National Ambulance Service was also requested to mobilise paramedics to the scene.

- Advertisement -

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the property, located the fire and quickly extinguished it. Upper Parnell Street and High Street were closed for around an hour while fire crews dealt with the incident.

The occupants of a business located on the second floor of the building were asked to leave the premises while fire crews dealt with the fire. The was no fire damage caused to the rest of the property however firefighters used a specialist fan to ventilate the building of smoke. Power to the property had to be cut so fire crews could safely deal with the incident.

It’s understood that the blaze broke out in the bedroom of the apartment and that the occupant had attempted to extinguish the flames himself before he exited the building safely.

Fire service personnel rendered first aid to the man and remained with him until National Ambulance Service paramedics arrived. The casualty was later assessed and treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance paramedics before being transported to University Hospital Limerick for treatment as a precaution.