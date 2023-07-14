Minister issues statement on Retained Fire Service

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage has issued a statement in relation to the Retained Fire Service and their ongoing dispute with the government over pay, leave and retention of members.

All-out strike action by the country’s retained firefighters was due to take place last month. However, that was called off after the Labour Court agreed to hold a formal hearing and later issued 10 recommendations.

SIPTU has already said that retained firefighters are “disappointed” with recommendations made by the Labour Court are expected to reject the proposals, leading to a possible return to strike action.

The minister was previously accused by Sinn Féin of ‘staggering arrogance in his failure to engage with the party’s proposals designed to address issues at the heart of the recruitment and retention crisis within the retained fire service.’

Minister Darragh O’Brien said today: “As Minister with the responsibility for Fire services in Ireland, I noted the Labour Court recommendation that issued on 10 July. I welcome their intervention in an effort to resolve the current impasse in negotiations between the parties to the dispute.

The recommendations outlined by the Labour Court will provide for a significant improvement to the work-life balance of retained firefighters. The recommended increase in minimum crewing levels in all stations to 12 firefighters, which will see an increase of approximately 20% in operational fire service numbers (400 fire service personnel), would allow retained firefighters to have time off of up to 20 weeks per annum away from the fire-ground.”

“It will have the additional benefit of creating 50 new promotional opportunities, enabling retained firefighters to advance and take on leadership roles serving their communities within fire services nationally. As I have previously stated the post of Driver-Mechanic would remain in place.

The other key outstanding issue in dispute that the Labour Court recommendation seeks to begin addressing is fixed pay, and in particular the ‘Retainer payment’.

The Labour Court recommendations would see a cumulative increase for Retained firefighter pay in the order of €5,523 – €6,941 per annum through

– an adjustment to the ‘Retainer payment’ of fixed pay, with increases of between 24.1% to 32.7% for Firefighters and 11.4% to 14.1% for Station Officers. While not contained in the Recommendation it is accepted that the retainer for Sub Officer/Driver Mechanic will increase by 15.5% to 19.2%

– 80 hours of additional fixed pay for Community Fire Safety / Pre-Incident Planning initiatives, which will see additional income of €1,872 per annum.

– a broadening of premium hours from 8pm – 8am bringing an immediate increase in pay of €1,200 approx. with scope to achieve a potential increase of €1,500 to €2,972 depending on attendance and activity.

“These changes to core pay elements are a strong foundation to build on further in the imminent national pay talks. I have made a commitment to be a strong advocate for retained firefighters on the retainer issue; I am confident it can be further positively dealt with in the national pay talks to address the legitimate needs of Retained firefighters and ensure we can continue to attract new recruits and retain firefighters in our services.

While I understand that the Labour Court recommendation does not meet the expectations of firefighters, rejection of these recommendations would only serve to further entrench positions and make a resolution to this dispute more complex and difficult to achieve. I believe that a protracted period of industrial action would serve no one. We all want to protect our communities, to keep them safe and be there to support them through times of need.

Accepting these recommendations and the pay increases proposed will not in any way prejudice the upcoming pay talks for retained firefighters; they will start those negotiations approximately €6,000 per year better off if this ballot is accepted.

The Government encourages both sides to engage fully in this process and hopes that, with talks on a new national pay agreement in the coming weeks, there can be a positive outcome to the SIPTU ballot for the benefit of all.

Their acceptance would allow parties to continue their talks on the full aggregated implementation of all recommendations that will be required to fully address the recruitment and retention issues within the Retained fire services.”

“Finally, my respect and admiration for the Retained fire service is unquestionable. As I travel across the country I regularly meet with the dedicated men and women of our Retained Fire Service who are working hard each day, under difficult conditions. They can be assured of my commitment to advocate on their behalf during the national pay talks which begin in the coming weeks,” the minister added.