One hospitalised after N85 multi-vehicle collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the N85 Ennis to Ennistymon road this afternoon.

Three cars were involved in the incident which occurred shortly after 2.30pm at Monreel South, half way between Inagh and Ennistymon. The crash happened on a bend and incline on the road.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station all responded to the collision.

The occupants of all three cars were assessed at the scene however just one required to be transported to hospital for further treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and traffic diverted away from the area. Fire crews implemented an emergency traffic management system as one lane was reopened to traffic.

The stop-go traffic system will remain in place until the vehicles have been recovered from the scene.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the collision.