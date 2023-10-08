One person hospitalised after road traffic collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Ennis this afternoon.

The crash, which involved a van and a car, occurred at around 2.45pm on the R485 Ennis to Barefield road near Ballymaley.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Services from Ennis station responded to the incident.

- Advertisement -

The male driver of the van was treated at the scene before being removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

The two female occupants of the car were assessed at the scene by paramedics but didn’t require hospitalisation.

Fire crews implemented emergency traffic management procedures at the scene to traffic flowing safely. The scene which has since been cleared.

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the circumstances of the collision.