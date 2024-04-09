One person injured in N85 road collision

The N85 Ennis to Ennistymon road was closed for a time this afternoon following a road traffic collision.

The crash occurred shortly after 2.00pm at Poulaphuca about 500 metres on the Ennis side of Kilnamona Cross.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station, National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí responded to the incident.

The incident involved a 4×4 vehicle which was towing a trailer and a car with three people and a dog on board. It’s understood the occupants of the car were tourists. There were two people in the jeep while there was a horse in the trailer they were towing.

After the vehicles collided the jeep and car remained on the road while the trailer crashed into the ditch. The horse is understood to have bolted from the scene but was located a short distance away.

The road was left blocked by the collision forcing Gardaí to redirect traffic away from the scene.

One person travelling in the car was assessed at the scene by paramedics. She was later taken to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be serious.