Woman airlifted for treatment after fall in North Clare

A woman has been airlifted for medical treatment after she was injured in a fall in North Clare this afternoon.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s, is understood to have sustained a lower leg injury after falling on rocks at Clahane near Liscannor.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard and National Ambulance Service were alerted and request to attend the incident.

The woman was quickly located and assessed by paramedics. The decision was made to have the woman airlifted from the scene. The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was requested to assist.

The woman was prepared for the medical evacuation and carried from the rocks to a nearby field where the helicopter had landed.

The injured woman was then flown to Shannon Airport from where she was transported by road to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. It’s understood that weather conditions in Limerick prevented the helicopter from landing at the hospital.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be serious.