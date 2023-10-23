Interactive ‘Biobus’ to visit Ennis

A first of its kind, interactive ‘Biobus’ designed to show people how to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels in everyday life, has embarked on a five-week journey of Ireland, calling at Abbey Street Carpark, Ennis, from 2.30-6.30pm, on Saturday 28th October.

The ‘Biobus’ was specially developed by BiOrbic. The Bioeconomy SFI Research Centre is Ireland’s national bioeconomy research centre, a national collaboration of researchers from 12 of Ireland’s universities working with industry and other stakeholders, focused on the development of a sustainable, circular bioeconomy.

The national Biobus tour launched as part of this year’s Bioeconomy Ireland Week. The tours will cover 36 locations including Gaeltacht communities, visiting every county and inviting schools, community groups and individuals to learn about the bioeconomy and how local companies are already developing innovative bio-based products. The bus will be powered by 100% renewable plant waste matter provided by Irish company Certa.

Prof Kevin O’Connor, Director of BiOrbic explains what visitors to the Biobus can expect: “The Biobus explores just how much we rely on fossil fuels and presents examples of everyday bio-based products, with many of these examples coming from home-grown Irish companies or Irish research projects including Co. Clare based Biofa paint and DIY products.

“What may be shocking to Biobus visitors is how our reliance on fossil fuels goes much further than just energy, fuel and plastic. Almost every modern-day product contains some element of petrochemicals, which is unsustainable. The bioeconomy provides what society needs from renewable, bio-based sources such as plants, animals and microbes.

“We are at the early stages of a bio-revolution, where we will transition from a dependence on fossil resources to a more sustainable and balanced circular bioeconomy. Ireland is particularly well placed to be a leader in this space. We already have Agri-food and Marine industries of global significance as well as a profile of large companies and SMEs driving innovation with sustainability to the fore”

As well as reducing waste through the production of biodegradable materials, the bioeconomy approach can help meet Ireland’s climate targets by establishing a sustainable, circular and environmentally friendly economy.

Schools, community groups and individuals can register their interest via Cathy.Keenan@biorbic.com