Clare man elected Chair of Engineers Ireland’s Thomond Region

Sixmilebridge native David Purcell has been elected Chair of Engineers Ireland‘s Thomond Region.

The Thomond region of Engineers Ireland is a hub for members of the professional body who are based in Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary. The region represents all sectors of the profession, providing continuing professional development (CPD) and networking events for engineers.

Commenting on his election to Chair of the Thomond Region, David Purcell, said: “It is an honour to be elected Chair of the Thomond Region of Engineers Ireland. Having joined the region in 2017, I have witnessed first-hand the dedication and passion of our committee and the variety of learning, development, and networking opportunities which have been developed to support and nurture our community of engineers in Clare, Limerick, and North Tipperary.”

- Advertisement -

The Technical Support Leader at Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon (LTTS) now succeeds Mike Griffin as Chair of the Thomond Region for the 2023/2024 term. Thanking outgoing Chair Mike Griffin and supporting committee members, Mr Purcell commented: “I would like to thank Mike Griffin for his commitment to the Thomond Region. He has done a tremendous job over the last year and brought a vibrant energy to the role. I would also like to thank all our committee of volunteer engineers for their commitment to supporting the engineering community in our region.

“As I look ahead to my term as Chair, I look forward to continuing the good work of our committee and supporting our 1,500 regional members. I hope to bring fresh ideas to the table and connect with new businesses to showcase the wealth of engineering talent in the Thomond region. There is a huge focus on sustainable engineering and renewable energy production at present and I will look to shine a light on these developments. Companies like the Shannon Port Company and ESB, through their Moneypoint plant, have ambitious plans for energy production which is very exciting for our region.”

According to Engineers Ireland’s latest report, ‘Engineering 2023: A barometer of the profession in Ireland’, confidence in the engineering sector is continuing to grow, with over 8,000 jobs anticipated for the sector in 2023.

Commenting on the growing engineering sector in the Thomond region, Mr. Purcell added: “In the last year, many companies, such as Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon, Jaguar Land Rover, H&MV Engineering, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Edwards Lifesciences and Analogue Devices have announced expansion plans, creating new opportunities for engineers and all of those living in the Thomond region. I look forward to connecting with these companies to further grow and strengthen our region and to inspire students in our region to actively consider a career in engineering.”

John Power, the then President of Engineers Ireland was also present at the Thomond Region Annual General Meeting and thanked the volunteer engineers for their commitment to the engineering profession and wished the new committee success for the year ahead.