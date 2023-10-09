Kelly supports move to end hidden airline baggage fees

MEP for Ireland South Seán Kelly has backed a European Parliament bid to eliminate hidden baggage fees imposed on air passengers.

Mr Kelly voted in favour of a new parliamentary resolution adopted in Strasbourg, which reflects the strong concerns of citizens who have long struggled with inconsistent rules on airline carry-on luggage and the hidden costs that can significantly impact the final flight fare.

The resolution urges the European Commission to present concrete policy measures against hand luggage price supplements and define the scope and specific requirements for “reasonable” carry-on baggage weights and dimensions. “This will contribute to simplifying the booking process and making it easier for people to compare prices without the uncertainty of additional hidden costs”, Kelly said.

“Revisions to the existing EU legislation on air passenger rights are necessary to better protect consumers. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that airlines should not charge extra fees for hand luggage that meets reasonable requirements and safety standards. MEPs have called on the European Commission to fully implement this ruling, and with the ECJ we obviously have a strong legal basis to expect swift action”, Kelly continued.

One of the key objectives of these reforms is to regulate the composition of the final ticket price, ensuring that hidden fees do not catch passengers by surprise. In addition to these changes, MEPs have urged EU member states to ensure the enforcement of the ruling and called for the disclosure of hand luggage fees when providing fare information and schedules, enhancing consumer protection.

“With hidden fees and varying airline policies on hand luggage, comparing flight prices has been a challenging task for passengers. Transparency in pricing not only benefits consumers but also strengthens the aviation industry in the long run by fostering trust in fair and consistent pricing”, MEP Kelly added.