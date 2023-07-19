Goss and Kinsella return to Cultúrlann Sweeney

Irish duo Kieran Goss and Annie Kinsella return to Cultúrlann Sweeney, Kilkee, on Friday, 21st July, 2023, for the first time since the pandemic to perform tracks from ‘Oh, The Starlings’, their critically acclaimed debut duo album.

Widely praised as a stunning piece of work, ‘Oh, The Starlings’ gained the attention of musicians and music fans from all over the world, receiving rave reviews. They will also perform songs from Kieran’s stellar back catalogue, and will be introducing new unrecorded material, written during the pandemic.

An evening of beautiful music and heart-breaking harmonies. A show not to be missed. The show starts at 8:00pm and tickets can be purchased from the box office, at 065-9060769, or online at: www.clarearts.ie.

