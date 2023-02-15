Government approves Licensed Haulage Support Scheme 2023

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for International and Road Transport and Logistics, Jack Chambers TD, has announced that the Cabinet has approved a Scheme design, and funding of €18 million for the Licensed Haulage Support Scheme 2023 to assist licensed haulage businesses with cost pressures.

The Scheme will be administered by the Department of Transport and will cover eligible heavy goods vehicles authorised on the licence of a current road haulage operator as of 15 December 2022. This is subject to the operator satisfying the terms and conditions of the Scheme at the time of application.

The Department will soon publish and introduce the detailed terms and conditions of the Scheme, an application system, and the required EU State Aid notification. The Department will contact licensed haulage businesses directly in due course with detailed instructions on how to apply for the Scheme.

Announcing the scheme, Minister Ryan said: “During a time of such uncertainty for global supply chains, this is a welcome scheme for such an important sector of our economy. While various support schemes have been announced for businesses impacted by gas or electricity price rises, these schemes offer limited applicability to the licenced haulage sector. I am therefore pleased to confirm that the Government has approved funding of €18 million for the Licensed Haulage Support Scheme 2023. The sector plays a key role in Ireland’s supply chain and in supporting Ireland’s economic activity. This funding will give hauliers the confidence to continue their operations without heightened financial burdens.”

Minister of State Chambers added: “The licensed haulage sector is a specific case in that it helps to underpin Ireland’s domestic and international supply chains. Virtually all goods moved into and around the country are moved by road, which makes it a sector of national strategic importance. This has been evidenced throughout the recent crises of Brexit, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

The Licensed Haulage Support Scheme 2023 is designed in such a way to target higher levels of support at smaller operators that are facing increased operating and fuel costs. It will therefore be operated on a graduated payment basis, meaning a larger relative level of support for smaller operators. Payments per vehicle will be calculated based on €1,200 for the first 5 vehicles on a licence; €700 for vehicles 6 to 20; and €200 for each vehicle thereafter. “