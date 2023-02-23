Ambulance response times ‘worrying and dangerous’

Clare Sinn Féin Councillor Donna McGettigan said that the increase in ambulance response times since 2019 for the area which includes Clare is worrying and dangerous.

She called on the Government to publish and fund a multi-annual workforce plan to double the number of paramedics and to increase both training and retention in the service.

Councillor McGettigan was responding to data received by party health spokesperson David Cullinane TD from the National Ambulance Service through parliamentary question.

- Advertisement -

The response reveals that within the HSE West administrative area, which includes Clare, the percentage of life-threatening incidents responded to within the target of 19 minutes has fallen from 69% in December 2019 to 59% in December 2022 for cardiac and respiratory arrest, and from 54% to just 43% for other life-threatening incidents.

Councillor McGettigan said: “The increase in average ambulance response times locally over the last three years is worrying and dangerous. It is clear that the Ambulance Service is under serious strain and pressure, which is exactly what paramedics in Clare have been warning for years.”

“The continuous decrease in the Ambulance Service’s ability to respond to life threatening incidents within target timeframes shows that the Government is failing to properly resource the service. People living in Clare will be anxious about the impact of this for people who need urgent care locally.”

“A decrease in standards of this magnitude is dangerous. It is putting patients in Clare at risk, and it is forcing paramedics to work extremely long hours. That is not good for the individual paramedic, and many are concerned about the risk this presents to them, to patients, and to the public across Clare.”

“The Government must take urgent action to address the crisis in the ambulance service so that patients in Clare can have confidence that they will receive help promptly when they need it. The Minister for Health must publish and fund a multi-annual workforce plan to double the number of paramedics and to increase both training and retention in the service. The solutions are there and change can be delivered.”

“A serious plan is needed if the Ambulance Service is to reverse the trend and improve outcomes so that patients in Clare can get the urgent care they need when they need it. Sinn Féin in government would deliver the change needed to ensure the health service is fit for purpose.”