Clare TD Carey hospitalised with breathing issues

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey is recovering after he was hospitalised with shortness of breath on Saturday evening.

In a message on Facebook today, Deputy Carey has said he’s “had to cancel some constituency appointments today, having spent the last couple of nights lying on a trolley in the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick.”

He continued: “I was admitted on Saturday evening by ambulance from my home. It followed a period of about 30 minutes when I just couldn’t breath [sic]. This never happened before and there is a battery of tests lined up for me. It appears to be an infection in my lung which is ironic – as I had given up the cigarettes 26 days ago today.”

- Advertisement -

“I’m getting great care despite being on a trolley and want to thank all the nurses, doctors, porters, catering and cleaning staff for their kindness and help. The ambulance crew were simply amazing and I can’t thank them enough for their professionalism and care.

Hopefully I’ll be out an about before too long,” Mr Carey’s statement said.