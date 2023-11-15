GP Cards now available to more people in Mid West

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare is encouraging all those who may be eligible, to apply online via hse.ie/gpvisitcards following the announcement by Minster for Health Stephen Donnelly TD.

Encouraging those eligible to apply for a card Shaun Flanagan, HSE Assistant National Director, Primary Care Reimbursement Service said: “The HSE would encourage all those who think they may be eligible to apply. It’s important to remember that you could quality even if the amount of money you earn is high and if your expenses are also high. Your application will be means tested and you will be asked to self-declare your income and allowable outgoings.

“When you apply, you should have you PPSN number, income and expense details, marital status, DOB (date of birth) and details on any children dependent on you to make it easier for you. Remember the quickest and easiest way to apply for a GP visit card is online.

- Advertisement -

“GP visit cards allow the holders to access GP care without charges. If you have a GP visit card, you don’t have to pay to see your doctor, but you will have to pay for medicines and other services.”

People can apply for a GP visit card if they are age 8 to 69, live in the Republic of Ireland or plan to live here for at least a year, and will be income tested. This means we look at a person’s income, personal circumstances and expenses to see if they qualify.

The HSE operates random and targeted control processes to ensure that only those who qualify receive means tested GP visit cards. You may be asked to produce supporting documentation to process your application.