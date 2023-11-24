Health and wellbeing calendar available from Healthy Clare

Clare County Council has launched a 2024 ‘Healthy Clare Calendar’ that contains useful information and striking visual imagery as part of its commitment to support health and wellbeing in the community.

The Healthy Clare Calendar includes details of national and international health awareness dates throughout the year as well as contact details for health and wellbeing supports and services available to people in County Clare.

The calendar features ways to stay well in 2024 based on the five themes of keeping active, switching off and being creative, minding your body, minding your mood and eating well.

The information in the calendar is complemented by high quality photography of health-enhancing outdoor spaces and activities in County Clare.

The calendar was created by the Clare Local Community Development Committee’s (LCDC) Healthy Clare team, based in the Rural and Community Development department at Clare County Council, and is the second time the initiative has been run following its popularity in 2023.

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Joe Cooney, said, “I am delighted to launch the second Healthy Clare Calendar, particularly on the back of the success of the 2023 edition which saw more than 1,000 hard copies distributed to people in the county. The initiative also achieved recognition at national level as a runner-up in the Local Authority Members Association (LAMA) Awards and is part of Clare County Council’s shortlisted entry in the upcoming Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, explained how “the beautiful photographs captured in this year’s calendar are all from County Clare, and they demonstrate ways we can utilise our natural and local environment in the county to support our health and wellbeing all year round”.

Bernadette Haugh, Senior Executive Officer, Rural and Community Development, said, “The Healthy Clare Calendar is a practical resource that raises awareness of the different health awareness dates that occur throughout the year, and highlights ways we can protect our own health and wellbeing here in County Clare. I’m hopeful that people will not only pick up the Healthy Clare Calendar 2024 but that they may also be inspired to adopt a healthy habit in 2024 too.”

Dena McGrath, Healthy Clare Coordinator, explained that the Healthy Clare Calendar 2024 is “a practical health and wellbeing guide that includes signposting to available supports and services that can offer support with challenges that may arise during the year”. Dena added that “having a list of supports and services readily available at the back of the calendar, if and when needed, is important”.

Members of the public can obtain a hard copy of the calendar free of charge from Clare County Council by emailing healthyclare@clarecoco.ie

To view the Healthy Clare Calendar online please visit Clare County Council’s dedicated webpage at: www.clarecoco.ie/services/community/healthy-clare/

The calendar was created in partnership with Clare County Council’s Visit Clare, Clare Sports Partnership and Clare Libraries teams.