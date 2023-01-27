IBTS makes urgent appeal for blood donations

The IBTS is asking for immediate public and donor support to help recover the National blood supply as supply in some groups has frequently fallen to just 3 days in recent weeks.

The IBTS normally tries to have 7 days stock at all times.

“Hospitals have been experiencing extreme pressures recently and there has been a sustained high demand for blood. The recent high level of respiratory illness in the community has also impacted the collection of blood and as a result we are running critically low across all blood groups. In order to avoid putting further pressure on our hospital system, we need as many donors as possible to attend donation clinics over the coming days,’’ said Paul McKinney, Director of Donor Services and Logistics

- Advertisement -

”If you receive a text message from us, please respond to the number provided and make an appointment, RhD negative donors can attend any clinic and they will be accommodated.

“Support from our donors has as usual been superb over the last few challenging months and we are very grateful for that. We constantly need new donors and anybody interested in becoming a new donor should register their interest on our website (www.giveblood.ie) where you will also find all clinic locations / opening hours and all frequently asked questions. In advance of the new Public Holiday we are also running additional clinics on Sunday 29th of January,” he added.

The IBTS continues to adhere to public health guidelines to ensure the safety of its donors.

West County Hotel, Ennis.

Sunday 29th January

11.35 – 3.00

Monday 30th, Tuesday 31st January & Wednesday 1st February

16:45 – 20:00

Please phone 1800 222 111 for an appointment

For further information on donation please go to www.giveblood.ie.