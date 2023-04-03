Body recovered from Clare shoreline during search

A body has been recovered from the shoreline at the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare.

A 17-year-old boy was reported missing on Friday last, and a search of the area was initially carried out by Gardaí. The teenager is believed to have travelled here from the continent last week.

Members of the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard were involved in the search over the weekend along with the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115.

Coast Guard volunteers carrying out a cliff top search on Sunday spotted a body at the base of the cliffs, but conditions were too poor to make a safe recovery. Weather conditions in the area have been poor in recent days.

The Garda Water Unit was requested to send divers to Clare to assist with the recovery operation. Divers arrived in Doolin this morning and carried out a risk assessment before attempting to recover the body this afternoon.

Divers made their way ashore to the base of the cliffs at around 3.30pm and were able to successfully recover the remains. The body was taken back to the Coast Guard station in Doolin where the casualty was formally pronounced dead.

The body was later taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí will prepare a file for the county coroner who will conduct an inquest at a later date. Gardaí are treating the death as a personal tragedy.