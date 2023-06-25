Campers rescued in bad weather in Burren

Two campers caught out in bad weather in North Clare overnight were rescued in the early hours of the morning.

The pair had been camping on Gleninagh Mountain near Blackhead when stormy weather swept across the county and caught them off-guard.

They called 999/112 and after being patched through to Gardaí in Clare, they outlined their situation and requested help.

Gardaí responded to the area and in turn requested assistance from the Galway Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) which covers Clare and responds to incidents in the county regularly.

The volunteer team members were alerted at 2.57am and dispatched a first response party while the rest of the team scrambled to their base.

First responders located the campers at 5:38am. The campers were assessed at the scene and found to be unharmed. They were able to walk off the mountain with their rescuers.

They were brought to mountain rescue volunteers’ vehicles and transported back to safety. The pair were able to make their own way home while their rescuers were finally stood down and returned to their Galway base shortly after 8.00am.