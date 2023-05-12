One treated in hospital following Shannon road collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Shannon this afternoon.

The two car crash occurred in the Shannon Free Zone shortly before 2.00pm. One of the cars overturned onto its side following the impact trapping the driver inside.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon station responded to the scene along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and advanced paramedic, as well as Gardaí. Additional fire crews from Ennis were also mobilised to assist their Shannon colleagues.

Fire crews smashed the rear window of the overturned car to help the driver to safety. Both drivers were assessed at the scene by paramedics while one person later transported to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The scene has since been cleared and the road reopened.