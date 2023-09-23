Council encourages public to Check the Register

Clare County Council is encouraging everyone, including those already registered to vote, to go to check the register and either confirm or update their details, by providing their PPS number, Eircode and date of birth.

With an upcoming referendum, local and European elections, the Council is encouraging everyone to act now to get ahead to ensure their information is correct.

PPS numbers, just like dates of birth, will never appear on the electoral register, but their inclusion will assist in improving the integrity of the register by enabling management of duplicate entries.

- Advertisement -

You can also let your Local Authority know about other necessary changes – for example, family members who are deceased but are still on the register, as we all know that it can be upsetting for a loved one to receive a polling card for someone no longer with us.

The Council hopes that the simplicity of the process will see significant numbers of people confirming or updating their information.

Cllr Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said, “Voters now have a simple and straightforward way of engaging with their Local Authority on the electoral register through checktheregister.ie. The ability to engage online has been a game-changer in the registration process, both for registration authorities and for the wider public. These changes give us a more accessible, flexible, and modern system that’s simple and straightforward to use.

It has never been easier or quicker for people to register to vote or update their details, or simply let the Local Authority know that their details are current and correct by adding their PPS number, date of birth and Eircode, so that’s what we’re encouraging everyone to do.”

Noeleen Fitzgerald, Director of Finance and Support Services, Clare County Council, added, “Clare County Council is gearing up for a substantial body of work over the coming months to update the electoral register and further improve its accuracy. Even if we are already on the register, we all have a part to play and we can do this by checking and either confirming or updating our information. Adding details such as your date of birth and PPS number allows local authorities to cross-check and confirm the information provided by each person, adding to the integrity of the process.”

A paper form will remain available for those who wish to use it, either with a PPS number or with an in-person identity check at a local Garda station, similar to the previous process.