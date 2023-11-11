Bishop Burrows to visit every church in merged diocese

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe, plans to visit every church in this vast new merged diocese.

The diocese stretches from Mayo to Kerry and Limerick and includes parts of Offaly and Tipperary covering over a third of the area of the island of Ireland and has nearly 100 churches.

The Right Reverend Michael Burrows is an organist, and this project will involve him joining with congregations to play the organ, harmonium, or piano in every one of the churches in the diocese and for churches where there is no available instrument, he will bring a keyboard.

This project is entitled New Lamps Being Lit and intends to raise funds for two charities in Madagascar and Burundi both of which aim to ‘Empower Women through Literacy’.

These Peregrinations will be taking place over just 2 weeks between the 12th November to 1st December, so it will be a very tight programme involving many different churches each day.

Bishop Burrows is looking forward to meeting as many people as he can and raise funds for these worthwhile projects.