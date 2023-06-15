Bishop Monahan announces Diocesan Appointments

Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan has announced the Killaloe Diocesan Appointments for 2023.

Bishop Monahan said, “We now have 27 of the 58 parishes in the diocese with no resident priest under 75.

During the year past we had meetings at diocesan and pastoral area level to look at and discern the way forward in terms of structure. It is intended to work on the fruits of that synodal journey this Autumn and in the coming years. Sincere thanks to all, clergy, religious, lay ministers and many parishioners for the dedicated service to ministry and celebration of the faith in the diocese.

- Advertisement -

“Every good wish and blessing in retirement to Ms. Maureen Kelly who has completed her work in Pastoral Planning. Sincere thanks to Maureen for all her dedication and good work in West Clare and at diocesan level in recent years.”

Bishop Monahan also thanked those serving as Ministers of Pastoral Care, Catechesis and Adult Faith Formation who continue to work in the pastoral areas, parishes and at diocesan level, entering their second full year of ministry.

*Appointments to take effect from Friday 28 July, except where otherwise stated

Appointments

Father Peter O’Loughlin, AP to retire, to become PE.

Father Des Hillery, VG, Co-PP, Inis Cathaigh Pastoral Area, resident in Kilrush to be PP, Imeall Bóirne Pastoral area, residing in Corofin.

Father Damien Nolan, PP, Imeall Bóirne Pastoral Area to be Co-PP, Tradaree Pastoral Area, residing in Sixmilebridge.

Father Harry Bohan, Sixmilebridge, residing in Shannon be AP, Tradaree Pastoral Area.

Father Willie McCormack, Co-PP, Odhrán Pastoral Area, resident in Puckane, to be AP.

Father Martin Shanahan, Co-PP, Críocha Callan Pastoral Area, resident in Inagh, to be AP.

Father Lorcán Kenny, chaplain, Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea to be Co-PP Odhrán Pastoral Area, residing in Portroe. (Finishing in school in early October and starting ministry in Odhrán Pastoral Area on December 1st.)

Father Michael Geraghty, Co-PP, Odhrán Pastoral Area, resident in Nenagh to be Co-PP, Tradaree Pastoral Area, residing in Shannon, St. John and Paul Presbytery.

Father Arnold Rosney, Co-PP, Tradaree Pastoral Area, resident in Shannon to go on Emigrant Chaplaincy Mission, Atlanta, USA for three years. Appointment takes effect from 1st of January, 2024. Fr. Arnold to provide assistance to the Odhrán Pastoral Area until 1st of December, 2023.

Father Michael Collins, Co-PP, VF, Tradaree Pastoral Area, resident in Newmarket on Fergus to be Episcopal Vicar for Mission and Ministry, while continuing to minister in Tradaree with cover from the Pastoral Area as required.

Father Dariusz Plasek, Co-PP, Inis Cealtra Pastoral Area, resident in Bodyke to return to his native diocese of Radom in Poland.

Father Kieran Blake, Co-PP, Brendan Pastoral Area, resident in Kilcolman to be Co-PP, Inis Cealtra Pastoral Area, residing in Bodyke. Parish of Kilcolman to be administered by the Brendan Pastoral Area.

Father Tom Whelan, Co-PP, Scáth na Sionnaine, resident in Castleconnell to be Co-PP in Tradaree, resident in Shannon, The Presbytery, Drumgeely.

Father James Michael, CC, Shannon to be Co-PP, Scáth na Sionainne, residing in Castleconnell.

Co-PP’s of Ollatrim Pastoral Area, Father Pat Greed and Father Francis Xavier, to provide pastoral assistance to Nenagh, being on call and celebrating funeral Masses each for one week in five.

One student for the priesthood having complete pre-seminary year to commence formation in Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

Two students have applied to Killaloe Diocese to commence their propaedeutic year of pre-seminary formation.

Father Ignatius McCormack, Principal, St. Flannan’s College, Vocations Director to visit parishes to promote Vocations during this designated year of promotion of Vocations to Diocesan Priesthood.

Father Michael Harding finishing sabbatical and taking leave for a further period of time.

Father Pat Treacy finishing sabbatical and taking leave for a further period of time.

Glossary of Terms

VG – Vicar General

CC – Catholic Curate

PP – Parish Priest

Co-PP – Co-Parish Priest

VF – Vicar Forane (Head of the Pastoral Area)

AP – Assistant Pastor (Semi-Retired)

PE – Pastor Emeritus (Retired)

Propaedeutic Year – Pre-seminary year of study