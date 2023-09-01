New Priest in Charge for Drumcliffe/Kilnasoolagh Parishes

The Bishop of Tuam Limerick and Killaloe, Rt Revd Michael Burrows, has announced the appointment of the Reverend Vicki Lynch as Priest in Charge of the Drumcliffe with Kilnasoolagh Group of Parishes.

The introduction will take place at St Columba’s Church, Bindon St Ennis on Friday 8th September 2023 at 7:30pm.

Vicki was born and brought up in Cumbria in the north west of England and moved to London to attend university. While living in Kent, she met her husband, Steve and they moved to the west coast of County Clare with their three children in 1995.

Over the years Vicki has worked in a variety of social care and community development roles, including managing Clare Haven Refuge and designing and delivering youth personal development programmes.

Vicki trained in the Church of Ireland Theological College and was ordained in St Columba’s church, Ennis in 2009. From 2007 she was the Youth and Community Development Officer for the Diocese of Limerick and Killaloe and assisted in the parish of Drumcliffe Union with Kilnasoolagh.

In 2012 she was appointed minister of Christ Church United Methodist and Presbyterian Church, Limerick and completed an MA in Consultancy and Leadership for Mission and Ministry.

In 2019 Vicki became priest in charge of Fiddown Union in the Diocese of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, combining parish ministry and PhD research in practical theology and community development.

Commenting on her appointment Vicki said, ‘I am delighted to be appointed priest in charge of Drumcliffe Union with Kilnasoolagh and look forward to working together with the parish. It feels like coming home.’

Following this appointment Bishop Michael Burrows welcomed Vicki saying, ‘After some years of fruitful parochial ministry in the diocese of Lismore, we look forward to welcoming Vicki ‘home’ to Killaloe and to Co Clare, and we know how much we will all benefit from her many gifts, her imaginative approach and her pastoral diligence. Over the years Vicki’s ministry and experience have been uniquely enriched by the manner in which she has taken advantage of opportunities for interchangeable ministry now available between the Church of Ireland and the Methodist Church.’

*The Church of Ireland United Diocese of Tuam Limerick and Killaloe is a member of the Anglican Communion. The Diocese was configured in its present form in 2021. It covers over one third of the island of Ireland, with areas of the Midlands, the West and Southwest and in particular the stunning coastline of the Wild Atlantic Way over the long distance from South Kerry to the edge of Co Sligo.

The Drumcliffe Union with Kilnasoolagh consist of churches at Ennis, Spanish Point and Kilnasoolagh as well as St Fachan’s Cathedral in Kilfenora.