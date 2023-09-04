National Slow Down Day takes place today

An Garda Síochána will conduct a national speed enforcement operation “Slow Down”, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) for a 24 hour period from 07.00hrs on Monday 4th September to 07.00hrs on Tuesday 5th September 2023.

There have been 127 Deaths on Irish Roads (to date in 2023), 23 more than the same period 2022 and 38 more than the same period 2019.

1 in 3 (43) of all deaths (to date in 2023) on Irish Roads were younger persons under the age 25

Approximately in 4 (29) of all deaths (to date in 2023) on Irish Roads were pedestrians

Approximately 1 in 4 (30) of all deaths (to date in 2023) on Irish Roads were passengers in vehicles

1 in 5 (25) of all deaths (to date in 2023) took place during in the month of August

An Garda Síochána carries out a number of high profile ‘Slow Down’ days each year, in support of daily speed enforcement operations.

The aim of aim of “Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Operation ‘Slow Down’ on Monday the 4th September was picked to coincide with the full return of all schools and the related increase in roads users, particularly vulnerable road users, pedestrians, pedal cyclists and specifically younger road users.

However with the alarming increase in the number of Road Fatalities on Irish Roads this year, and in recent months, Operation ‘Slow Down’ has taken on increased urgency and relevance.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to all drivers to support Operation ‘Slow Down’ this Monday 4th September, whether using your vehicle for a personal journey, commuting to work or driving for work. Every Driver can play their part.

The World Health Organisation (2017) estimated that a 5% reduction in average speed could result in a 30% reduction in fatal collisions, and therefore reducing every motorists’ speed is essential to improving safety on our roads.

An Garda Síochána and our Road Safety Partners Go-Safe have detected over 105,000 drivers (to end August 2023) driving in excess of the posted speed limit.

However inappropriate speed, driving within the speed limit but at a speed inappropriate for the prevailing traffic, road, weather and vehicle conditions is also a significant factor in road traffic collisions.

The greater the speed, even within posted speed limits, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the bigger the impact and severe the outcome for those involved in a road traffic collision.

A pedestrian or cyclist involved in a Road Traffic Collision with a vehicle travelling at 50 km/h has a 50% chance of living – A pedestrian or cyclist involved in a Road Traffic Collision with a vehicle travelling at 60 km/h has only a 10% chance of living.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement said: “The trauma on our roads so far in 2023 is and will have lasting impacts on families and communities. An Garda Síochána continues to carry out speed enforcement across our roads. Every driver has a personal responsibility to not only drive within the posted speed limit but also to drive at a speed appropriate to the conditions. Speeding is reckless, not just to the motorists themselves and their passengers, but to all road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It’s about saving lives”.

I’m appealing to all road users to support us in our efforts to keep everybody safe on our roads. Please slow down, check your speed, drive safely, not only on National Slow Down Day, but every day”.

Mr. Sam Waide, CEO, Road Safety Authority, said:- “We have a speed epidemic in Ireland. The RSA regularly commission observational studies, where the actual real-life behaviours of drivers at the roadside are logged. In 2021, over three quarters (77%) of drivers observed on 50km/h roads were exceeding the speed limit. In addition, 29% (almost one in three) of drivers observed on 100km/h roads exceeding the speed limit on these higher speed roads. This must change. We must tackle the attitude that speeding is safe and acceptable.

Speeding increases both the likelihood of a road traffic collision occurring, and the severity of injury sustained, should a collision occur. Speed has a huge impact on whether a vulnerable road user is killed or seriously injured when a collision occurs. We simply have to ask every single driver to play their part in saving lives, routinely slowing down for every single trip, every single day. National Slow Down Day is the day for us all to start.”

Operation ‘Slow Down’ will consist of high visibility speed enforcement by GoSafe at selected Safety Camera Zones and at other locations by An Garda Síochána. We will also deliver the message through various media channels to remind people of the potential impact on families and communities of speeding.

Details of the 1373 Safety Camera Zones across the country and the background to Safety Camera Zones can be found here

Government Departments, Local Authorities, Public and private sector fleet operators are invited to participate in the initiative by circulating to employees the key message of “Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit.

In October 2022 the Fixed Charge Notice fine for Speeding increased to €160.

A Fixed charge Notice for speeding also incurs 3 penalty points. A driver that receives 12 penalty points in any 3 year period is automatically disqualified from driving for 6 months. In respect of Learner permit drivers and Novice drivers this disqualification automatically applies if they accumulate 7 penalty points. Further details here