Two hospitalised after N18 multi-vehicle collision

Two people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the N18 dual-carriageway in Co Clare.

The incident occurred at around 12.30pm in the northbound lanes at the junction 6 turn-off for Bunratty.

It’s understood that there was an initial collision involving a car and a cyclist that a second incident occurred at the scene soon afterwards. In all, three cars were involved in the crash.

Emergency services from Shannon, Ennis and Limerick responded to the incident.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon and Ennis stations were mobilised along with National Ambulance Service resources including paramedics and an advanced paramedic. Several Garda units also responded to the scene.

All those involved in the incident were assessed by paramedics while a male a cyclist and female passenger from one car, were later transported to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment. It’s not thought that their injuries are serious.

The filter late off the N18 to Bunratty was closed along with the hard shoulder and lane 1 while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Fire crews implemented emergency traffic management procedures and managed to keep lane 2 open. However, traffic still was still left backed up for several kilometres while emergency crews dealt with the scene.

The road was cleared and reopened at around 2.15pm.