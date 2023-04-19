New plan for future development of East Clare agreed

Enhancing the delivery of services at a local level and supporting the communities, towns and villages of East Clare as places to live, work and recreate are some of the objectives set out in a new Strategy and Workplan by the Elected Members of Killaloe Municipal District.

The ‘Elected Members of Killaloe Municipal District – Strategy & Work Plan’ is a new strategy and work programme for the future planning, growth and development of East Clare with a specific focus on regenerating towns and villages and supporting the growth of tourism in the area and strengthening local democracy.

The strategy, one of the first of its kind undertaken by Elected Members in Ireland, was adopted by the Elected Members at the recent meeting of Killaloe MD and sets out to further align local Killaloe MD level priorities and strategic objectives with new national and county policies. The welcoming of new communities to the MD is a key focus in the strategy, as is the consideration of the need for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Cllr Alan O’Callaghan, Cathaoirleach of Killaloe MD, said: “I welcome the commitment of my fellow Elected Members in Killaloe MD to the principles set out in this new plan. While not a statutory plan, it was felt by all the Elected Members that a strategic approach is required to achieving our economic, social, cultural and environmental objectives for the MD area.

“Our vision is to maximise the opportunities for social, economic and tourism-related development in all areas of Killaloe MD, creating a high quality of life and sustainable environment. Working in collaboration with colleagues and staff in Killaloe Municipal District Office and the wider Local Authority, we aim to deliver projects for East Clare and the Municipal District across the four key pillars of the Local Authority structure – Rural and Tourism Development, Physical Development, Social Development and Economic Development in our towns, villages and countryside.”

Fifteen priority projects for Killaloe MD are set out in the new plan. The priority projects are each underpinned by one or more of four key strategic themes: Enhancing East Clare as a place to live, work and recreate; Preserving our Environment and Mitigating the effects of Climate Change at a Municipal Level; Creation of an Environment in East Clare that supports Sustainability; and Strengthening local democracy and enhancing delivery of services at a local level.

The 15 priority projects identified in the plan are:

Town and Village Renewal Schemes and Plans

Promotion and establishment of Digital Hubs across the Municipal District’s towns and villages with a particular focus on Scarriff and Killaloe

Sustainable housing

Climate action projects

Inis Cealtra

Greenway and Blueway projects

Further education and skills

Implement the Killaloe-Ballina Town Enhancement and Mobility Strategy (2022)

Two Mile Gate/Ballycuggeran Amenity

R352 Ennis to Scarriff

Scarriff Town Project

Enhance delivery of services to communities and citizens at MD level

Capacity building communities

Enhance sustainable mobility and connectivity to East Clare from the Mid-West region

Wastewater infrastructure deficits.

Anne Haugh, Director of Services, Social Development and Killaloe MD, said: “It is timely to prepare strategic objectives for Killaloe MD to ensure they are consistent with the most recent national and county policies, while highlighting the local needs and initiatives required to strengthen and grow local communities. The strategy has been prepared in the context of the current external and internal operating environment while ensuring flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances as they arise. In adopting this strategy, the Elected Members have agreed a shared vision for the future of the Killaloe MD. It will benefit the people and communities of East Clare well into the future.”

Brian McCarthy, Senior Planner and Killaloe MD Coordinator, said: “This strategy sets out a shared vision between the Elected Members and staff of Killaloe Municipal District, setting out strategic objectives and priorities for East Clare and the supporting projects and mechanisms required for implementing and achieving those objectives.

“This new plan has responded to updated national policies and guidelines such as Best Practice Recommendations for Local Authorities on the Operation of Municipal Districts – November 2022, the Climate Action Plan 2023, and the new Clare County Development Plan 2023-2029. Strengthening local democracy and the enhancement of services delivered to the people at Municipal District level is a key consideration. The strategy and work plan also reinforces the critical role that the Killaloe Municipal District Office in Scarriff and all Local Authority staff play in the planning and delivery of services at the local level for the betterment of East Clare and the county.”