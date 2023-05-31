Search and rescue operation underway in Killaloe

Emergency services are dealing with a serious water-based incident in the Killaloe area this evening.

The alarm was raised at around 5.30pm when it was reported that there was a person in difficulty in the water at the lower end of Lough Derg close to the bridge at Killaloe/Ballina.

A multi-agency operation was mounted by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from nearby Killaloe station; local Gardaí; the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard and National Ambulance Service were all requested to respond to the incident. The Shannon based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked.

It’s understood that one person has been recovered from the water however no more details are available at this time.

More to follow…