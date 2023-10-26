Shannon Airport wins Best Customer Experience Award

Shannon Airport has taken home the gong for Best Customer Experience in the Transport category at this year’s Customer Experience Awards.

The airport was crowned winner at the gala dinner, last night in The Conrad Hotel, Dublin.

This prestigious event is dedicated to honouring businesses and individuals who have made a difference in the lives of their customers and recognise those that go above and beyond to deliver outstanding experiences.

Four companies in total were shortlisted in the transport section, including Irish Rail – Connolly Station, Irish Rail – Service Users with additional needs, and the Irish Wheelchair Association – with The Shannon Airport Group taking home the major accolade.

Commenting on the win from the awards night, Head of Operations at Shannon Airport, Pamela Brooks said, “We are thrilled to have won this award for Best Customer Experience in the Transport category and we were up against some stiff competition. Our team goes above and beyond every day, to make sure our passengers are safe, looked after and have the easiest possible journey they can, through the airport. This is complemented by continuous upgrades we are making across the airport from security screening, our sensory room, our Age Friendly status, our PRM and Autism Awareness programme and more.

“We would like to thank our passengers from all of us here at Shannon Airport, for their continued support.”

The 2023 Customer Experience Award for the Group follows a separate recently published Customer Experience report – The Ireland Customer Experience Insights (CXi) Report 2023, which found Shannon Airport had taken the number one spot in the travel category and ranked in the top 20 overall for customer experience, scored by customers.

The report, which ranked 150 organisations in Ireland, across 11 categories, stated that “Shannon Airport, a new entrant to the survey, holds the top spot [in the Travel category] and sits at 20 in the overall survey. Customers attribute their high scoring to the trust built by Shannon Airport on the back of it being easy to travel through and the understanding and knowledge of their staff.”