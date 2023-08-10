Weather forces flights to divert to Shannon

A number of flights were forced to diver to Shannon Airport this morning as a result of adverse weather at Cork Airport.

Ryanair flights FR901 from London Stansted and FR3732 from Edinburgh were rerouted to Shannon along with Air France flight AF1094 from Paris Charles de Gaulle and Aer Lingus EI711 from London Heathrow.

A spokesperson for The Shannon Airport Group has confirmed that four flight diversions have been facilitated at Shannon Airport this morning due to adverse weather conditions.

- Advertisement -

Head of Communications, Nandi O’Sullivan said: “Four flights, which were originally due to land at Cork Airport, were diverted to Shannon Airport.

The first of these flights arrived from London Stansted at 09:54am today. Other flights were diverted throughout the morning from the following destinations; Paris, Edinburgh, and London Heathrow.”

The spokesperson confirmed that Shannon Airport remains on standby for further diversions if required.