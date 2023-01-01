Status Yellow – Fog/Ice Warning for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Fog and Ice Warning for Ireland.
The weather service is warning that icy stretches along with patches of freezing fog may lead to hazardous road conditions in some areas tonight and on Monday morning.
The warning will come into effect at 11;00pm on Sunday and remained in place until 11:00am on Monday.
