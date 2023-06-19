Significant resurfacing works on N18 from tonight

Colas Joint Venture on behalf of Traffic Infrastructure Ireland plan to commence the resurfacing of the N18 between Bunratty at Junction 6 and Junction 4 (Limerick).

The works will commence today (Monday 19th June) and are expected to be completed by the end of August 2023.

To minimise the impact of these works along this busy section of the N18, works will be carried out between 7pm and 6am each night, with 2 lanes maintained in each direction between 6am and 7pm daily. There will be a reduced mandatory speed limit of 60kph for the duration of the works.

The majority of the works will be carried out under either a northbound, or southbound road closure, with two-way traffic on the N18 maintained under a contraflow system. This contraflow system will be in place between 7pm and 6am, enabling us to maintain a single lane in each direction on the N18 each night.

In addition to the N18 mainline, N18 NB Junction 6 (Bunratty), N18 SB Junction 6 (Bunratty Castle) and N18 Junction 5 (Cratloe) will also be resurfaced. In order to facilitate these works there will be nights when junctions will need to be closed and diversions put in place.

Monday 19th June – N18 Northbound Junction 6 and associated Overbridge will be closed to traffic.

Wednesday 21st June – N18 Northbound Junction 6 and associated Overbridge will be closed to traffic.

Thursday 22nd June – N18 Northbound Junction 6 and associated Overbridge will be closed to traffic.

Friday 23rd June – N18 Northbound Junction 6 and associated Overbridge will be closed to traffic.

The subsequent diversion routes are:

Traffic travelling on the N18 Northbound to Bunratty will be diverted to Junction 7 (Sixmilebridge), and then back on the N18 Southbound to Junction 6 (Bunratty Roadstone).

Traffic leaving Bunratty, intending to join the N18 Northbound will be diverted onto the N18 Southbound as far as Junction 5 (Cratloe) and then back on the N18 Northbound.