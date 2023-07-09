Update: Limerick to Dublin rail line reopens

Update: Iarnród Éireann has now confirmed that the Limerick to Dublin rail line has reopened.

The company has said: “The line between Ballybrophy and Portlaise is reopening. Services will resume in the area. Significant knock-on delays are expected.”

08:30 Heuston – Tralee approximately 180 minutes delayed

10.25 Cork – Heuston approximately 40 minutes delayed

12.00 Heuston – Cork approximately 15 minutes delayed.

Earlier: Iarnród Éireann has confirmed that an incident on the Dublin to Limerick rail link is causing severe disruption to services today.

The company has confirmed a “major disruption to services due to a tragic incident affecting services into and out of Dublin Heuston Station.”

It’s understood that a person has died after being struck by a train on the line between Ballybrophy and Portlaoise.

The company has confirmed that services out of Dublin Heuston will terminate at Portlaoise while trains to Dublin Heuston will terminate at Thurles.

“Iarnród Éireann is attempting to source buses. However, Iarnród Éireann advises customers to make alternative arrangements if possible,” the company has said.

Clare supporters travelling to Dublin for the second All-Ireland hurling semi-final have been affected by the disruption with expected to be left stranded.