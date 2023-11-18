TUS offers trans-European research opportunities for Irish businesses

The Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) is to provide Irish companies with the opportunity to work with trans-European research teams in the area of Engineering Digitalisation.

The President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane signed a Joint Doctoral Programme in Digitalisation Engineering Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in Portugal this week with Polytechnic of Leiria (IPL) and Polytechnic Institute of Cávado and Ave (IPCA), two of TUS’s partner universities in RUN European University (RUN EU)*, at the RUN-EU President’s meeting in IP Leiria Portugal this week.

This joint doctoral programme was developed as part of the RUN EU PLUS Horizon 2020 . RUN EU PLUS Horizon 2020 project and provides companies in the Midlands and Mid West regions the opportunity to work with trans-European research teams in the area of digitalisation.

Professor Cunnane, who will become the first ever Irish President of a European University when the next phase of RUN EU commences in January, told colleagues during a panel discussion on “Transits: Crossing Regions – Fostering Interregional Cooperation” that the “European University Alliance, RUN-EU, embodies the values of sustainability, multiculturalism and inclusiveness in all its work. The expansion of RUN-EU is ultimately a reflection of this potential and a demonstration of regional strengths.”

Vice President Research, Development & Innovation Dr Liam Brown congratulated the team that developed the joint doctoral programme said, “This programme promotes European values and identity as well as revolutionising the quality and competitiveness of European higher education, research, development and innovation”

RUN-EU PLUS Project Manager & Co-ordinator Dr Siobhán Moane explained, “This programme was developed as part of the RUN EU PLUS Horizon 2020 swafs project by the RUN European University and provides companies with the opportunity to work with trans-European research teams in the area of Digitalisation”

TUS Head of Research and RUN-EU Co-ordinator Dr Paudie Murray added, “Collaborative RDI projects across the RUN-EU alliance, are making a significant societal impact to the digital and green transformation agendas along with social inclusion”