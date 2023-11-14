Uisce Éireann working to restore supply in Clare 

Uisce Éireann, is working to restore normal water supply to customers in County Clare who have been affected by a recent power outage caused by Storm Debi.

The power disruption may result in lower-than-normal water pressure and intermittent water outages for customers supplied by Bellharbour Public Water Supply and Carron Public Water Supply this afternoon.

Crews have been mobilised to make the necessary repairs. We are also liaising closely with the ESB to prioritise the restoration of power to both Turlough Water Treatment Plant and Carron Water Treatment Plant. Uisce Éireann anticipates that the water supply will be fully restored by this evening; however, it can take a number of hours for the reservoirs and water network to refill. Generally, it takes approximately two to three hours for the water supply to return to normal for all affected customers.

- Advertisement -

Uisce Éireann is appealing to all customers in the impacted areas to conserve water during this time, as the reservoirs replenish. This will help prevent additional strain on the local supply and ensure that normal water pressure and supply can be fully restored to all residents.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit our Water Supply Updates section.