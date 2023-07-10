New thunderstorm and rain warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow – Thunderstorm and Rain warning for Co Clare.

The weather service is warning that scattered heavy showers are expected, with thunderstorms and hail possible.

Forecasters also say that there may be some disruption to travel later this afternoon and early evening.

The warning covers Clare as well all of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Leitrim.

Possible impacts:

• Spot flooding

• Poor visibility

• Difficult travelling conditions

The warning, which took effect this morning, will remain valid until 10 o’clock this evening (Monday).